Nov 9 After the 2007-09 recession, investors in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market were rattled by predictions of a large number of Chapter 9 bankruptcies.

On Wednesday, legislators in Alabama's Jefferson County voted 4 to 1 to file for bankruptcy court protection in what would be the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy in history.

Last month, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, filed for bankruptcy protection. This brought to nine the number of municipalities filing for bankruptcy in 2011, according to Chapman & Cutler.

Other entities that have filed for Chapter 9 this year include Central Falls, Rhode Island; New York's Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting Corp.; Barnwell County Hospital and Bamberg County Memorial Hospital, both in South Carolina; and Boise County, Idaho, whose petition was dismissed by the court. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic: Municipal bankruptcies from 1980 to 2011: link.reuters.com/xep44s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The following is a list of larger municipalities that have either filed for municipal bankruptcy under Chapter 9 of the U.S. bankruptcy code since 2008 or which stood on the brink.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA

On Wednesday, County Commissioners voted 4 to 1 to file for bankruptcy court protection despite a tentative deal with creditors reached in September to settle $3.14 billion of debt.

Earlier this week, local legislators resurrected the threat of a Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection filing largely because the estimated savings from the September agreement had shrunk by about $140 million.

The county -- home to the state's largest city, Birmingham -- ran into debt trouble in the mid-2000s when it refinanced a sewer system upgrade with auction-rate securities and bond swaps. Interest costs on the deals spiraled in 2008 when bond insurers downgraded the county's debt.

The County Commission in September accepted the main terms of a deal it had previously thrashed out with creditors, which include JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Governor Robert Bentley said he was disappointed by the decision, saying it would negatively impact not only the Birmingham region, but also the entire state.

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA

The Harrisburg City Council in a 4-3 vote passed a resolution on Oct. 11 authorizing a Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing.

Pennsylvania's state capital had flirted with bankruptcy for about a year as it struggled to pay off $310 million in debt incurred through a financing scheme to revamp its trash-burning plant.

In July, the council rejected a rescue plan drawn up by a state-appointed adviser that called on the city to sell the incinerator, renegotiate labor deals, cut jobs, and sell or lease its parking garage. In August, the council rejected a similar plan proposed by Mayor Linda Thompson.

Pennsylvania lawmakers passed and the governor then signed legislation that would allow the state to take over Harrisburg's finances and force a fiscal recovery plan.

CENTRAL FALLS, RHODE ISLAND

The smallest city in the smallest U.S. state filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 1 after failing to win concessions from public-sector retirees and others to address an $80 million unfunded pension and retiree health benefit liability that is nearly quadruple its annual budget of $17 million.

In September, state-appointed receiver Judge Robert Flanders filed a preliminary plan with the U.S. bankruptcy court that would plug the city's budget deficit.

The five-year plan would provide for a balanced budget in every year starting in fiscal 2013. It also called for the maximum allowable increases in property taxes.

A large part of the plan has already been implemented through cuts to pensions of retired city workers. Talks are being held with unions before the final version of the bankruptcy filing is complete.

Central Falls has been under state control since July 2010 and has $21 million of outstanding debt.

VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA

The former U.S. Navy town near San Francisco filed for bankruptcy on May 23, 2008, after failing to address steep city personnel costs and sliding revenues from a housing slump.

In July, the city won court approval for its financial plan to exit bankruptcy protection.

