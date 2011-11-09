Nov 9 After the 2007-09 recession, investors in
the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market were rattled by
predictions of a large number of Chapter 9 bankruptcies.
On Wednesday, legislators in Alabama's Jefferson County
voted 4 to 1 to file for bankruptcy court protection in what
would be the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy in history.
Last month, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, filed for bankruptcy
protection. This brought to nine the number of municipalities
filing for bankruptcy in 2011, according to Chapman & Cutler.
Other entities that have filed for Chapter 9 this year
include Central Falls, Rhode Island; New York's Suffolk
Regional Off-Track Betting Corp.; Barnwell County Hospital and
Bamberg County Memorial Hospital, both in South Carolina; and
Boise County, Idaho, whose petition was dismissed by the
court.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic: Municipal bankruptcies from 1980 to 2011:
link.reuters.com/xep44s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The following is a list of larger municipalities that have
either filed for municipal bankruptcy under Chapter 9 of the
U.S. bankruptcy code since 2008 or which stood on the brink.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA
On Wednesday, County Commissioners voted 4 to 1 to file for
bankruptcy court protection despite a tentative deal with
creditors reached in September to settle $3.14 billion of
debt.
Earlier this week, local legislators resurrected the threat
of a Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection filing largely because the
estimated savings from the September agreement had shrunk by
about $140 million.
The county -- home to the state's largest city, Birmingham
-- ran into debt trouble in the mid-2000s when it refinanced a
sewer system upgrade with auction-rate securities and bond
swaps. Interest costs on the deals spiraled in 2008 when bond
insurers downgraded the county's debt.
The County Commission in September accepted the main terms
of a deal it had previously thrashed out with creditors, which
include JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Governor Robert Bentley said he was disappointed by the
decision, saying it would negatively impact not only the
Birmingham region, but also the entire state.
HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA
The Harrisburg City Council in a 4-3 vote passed a
resolution on Oct. 11 authorizing a Chapter 9 bankruptcy
filing.
Pennsylvania's state capital had flirted with bankruptcy
for about a year as it struggled to pay off $310 million in
debt incurred through a financing scheme to revamp its
trash-burning plant.
In July, the council rejected a rescue plan drawn up by a
state-appointed adviser that called on the city to sell the
incinerator, renegotiate labor deals, cut jobs, and sell or
lease its parking garage. In August, the council rejected a
similar plan proposed by Mayor Linda Thompson.
Pennsylvania lawmakers passed and the governor then signed
legislation that would allow the state to take over
Harrisburg's finances and force a fiscal recovery plan.
CENTRAL FALLS, RHODE ISLAND
The smallest city in the smallest U.S. state filed for
bankruptcy on Aug. 1 after failing to win concessions from
public-sector retirees and others to address an $80 million
unfunded pension and retiree health benefit liability that is
nearly quadruple its annual budget of $17 million.
In September, state-appointed receiver Judge Robert
Flanders filed a preliminary plan with the U.S. bankruptcy
court that would plug the city's budget deficit.
The five-year plan would provide for a balanced budget in
every year starting in fiscal 2013. It also called for the
maximum allowable increases in property taxes.
A large part of the plan has already been implemented
through cuts to pensions of retired city workers. Talks are
being held with unions before the final version of the
bankruptcy filing is complete.
Central Falls has been under state control since July 2010
and has $21 million of outstanding debt.
VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA
The former U.S. Navy town near San Francisco filed for
bankruptcy on May 23, 2008, after failing to address steep city
personnel costs and sliding revenues from a housing slump.
In July, the city won court approval for its financial plan
to exit bankruptcy protection.
(Reporting by Edith Honan in New York; Matthew Bigg in
Atlanta, Michael Connor in Miami, Jim Christie in San
Francisco, and Ros Krasny in Boston; writing by Chip Barnett;
Editing by Andrew Hay)