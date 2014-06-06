HONG KONG, June 6 Hong Kong-based hedge fund Factorial Capital Management said insider trading allegations against the firm by India's market regulator are "without merit" and the hedge fund will fully c-operate in the investigation.

The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday accused Factorial of insider trading, saying it suspected the hedge fund had shorted L&T Finance Holdings Ltd before the announcement of a share sale in mid-March.

"Factorial believes that the allegations outlined in an interim order from the Indian regulator (SEBI) are without merit," the hedge fund firm said in a statement to Reuters.

"The regulator has given 21 days to Factorial to respond. Factorial will continue to fully co-operate, and is confident that a complete investigation will fully absolve it," it added. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar)