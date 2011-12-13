(Follows alerts)
* Q1 adj EPS $1.10/shr vs est $0.99/shr
* Q1 rev $196.4 mln vs est $197.2 mln
* U.S. rev up 14 pct at $134 mln
Dec 13 Financial information provider
FactSet Research Systems Inc posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as revenue from its
U.S.-based customers jumped 14 percent, and forecast a strong
second quarter.
First-quarter net income rose to $45.5 million, or 99 cents
a share, from $41.6 million, or 88 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.10 a share, higher
than the average 99 cents analysts were expecting according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FactSet's revenue rose 13 percent to $196.4 million, just
shy of the average estimate of $197.2 million. U.S. revenues
touched $134 million.
For the second quarter, FactSet expects an adjusted profit
of $1.10-$1.12 a share on a revenue of $197-$200 million.
Analysts expect a profit of $1.01 a share and revenue of $201.3
million for the quarter.
Shares of FactSet closed at $94.75 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)