Dec 13 Financial information provider FactSet Research Systems Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as revenue from its U.S.-based customers jumped 14 percent, and forecast a strong second quarter.

First-quarter net income rose to $45.5 million, or 99 cents a share, from $41.6 million, or 88 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.10 a share, higher than the average 99 cents analysts were expecting according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

FactSet's revenue rose 13 percent to $196.4 million, just shy of the average estimate of $197.2 million. U.S. revenues touched $134 million.

For the second quarter, FactSet expects an adjusted profit of $1.10-$1.12 a share on a revenue of $197-$200 million. Analysts expect a profit of $1.01 a share and revenue of $201.3 million for the quarter.

Shares of FactSet closed at $94.75 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)