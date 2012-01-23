(Adds background, quotes)

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico (FADE), the government-guaranteed Spanish electricity deficit amortisation fund, is gauging investor demand for a four-year euro bond, syndicate officials close to the deal said.

The new June 2016 bond, expected to be at least EUR500m in size, will mark the A1/A/AA- rated issuer's first publicly sold deal since September when it raised EUR1.5bn via a two-year 4.4% bond maturing in September 2013.

Citi, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Santander -- the bookrunners on the new deal -- are taking indications of interest from investors at around 70bp over the Spanish April 2016 government bond.

The issuer has five outstanding benchmark euro-denominated bonds, totalling around EUR9.5bn which range in maturities from September 2013 and March 2021, according to Tradeweb. The new bond fits the issuer's curve between its 5% June 2015 bond and its 5.6% September 2018 bond.

Establishing a price level for the new issue is difficult because FADE's bonds are not very liquid. Therefore, a EUR2bn five-year bond issued by A1/A/AA- rated Spanish public sector agency Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO) last week has been used as a benchmark, a senior official at the Spanish Treasury said.

That ICO deal priced at 65bp over the 3.8% January 2017 Spanish government bond -- the tight end of refined guidance of plus 65-70bp -- and has since rallied by 5bp to a bid level of 60bp, according to Tradeweb, indicating a 5-10bp concession offered by FADE.

However, when interpolating FADE's curve, the yield on the June 2015 bond is close to 4.55% -- equivalent to an asset swap spread of +303bp or 67bp over BONOs 3.25% 30 Apr 2016. That indicates a new issue premium of about 3-4bp for the new deal.

FLEXIBILITY

FADES's September bond, which had an order book of EUR1.6bn, ended a four-month hiatus for the issuer, and also represented the first publicly sold bond from a eurozone peripheral credit since July.

The issuer had mandated the same six banks in late June to lead the transaction, but subsequent widening of peripheral spreads forced it to wait for an improvement in market conditions.

FADE follows last week's well-received ICO trade -- which was upsized from EUR1bn and had a very strong domestic bid which accounted for 92% of the order book -- as well as successful Spanish government bond auctions.

"There has to be some co-ordination among Spanish issuers, and because we do not have a specific funding programme like ICO, we have waited until now," said the official.

The four-year tenor is also expected to tap into deeper liquidity at the shorter-end, which has been boosted by the European Central Bank's three-year LTRO operations.

Electricity tariff deficits are the shortfall between what customers pay for electricity, as determined by energy regulator CNE, and the cost of generating it. It appears on the utilities' books as government-backed debt.

The Spanish government laid out a plan in April 2009 where utilities, including Endesa, Iberdrola and Gas Natural, could use its guarantee to sell their debt, or tariff deficits, in a government-backed securitisation fund.

Utilities used to repackage these deficits and sell the receivables to institutions, but that came to an end in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.

In 2011, the fund raised EUR9.5bn in the bond market and has a commitment so far in 2012 to buy EUR3.3bn of assets from Spanish utilities.

"We intend to purchase these assets as soon as market conditions are favourable. We take a more tactical approach and have greater flexibility," said the official.

The size of the tariff deficit securitisation fund is potentially about EUR20bn, split into EUR10bn for the 2001-2008 period, and an additional EUR9.5bn euros for 2009-12, analysts have previously estimated. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, additional reporting by Vincenzo Albano, editing by Alex Chambers)