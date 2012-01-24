LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico (FADE), the government-guaranteed Spanish electricity deficit amortisation fund, has postponed a four-year euro benchmark bond after failing to draw enough demand, a syndicate official close to the deal said.

Citi, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Santander -- the bookrunners on the proposed deal -- began marketing the issue on Monday by taking indications of interest at around 70bp over the Spanish April 2016 government bond.

The issuer did not receive enough demand at that level for a benchmark size issue of EUR500m and therefore decided not to go ahead, the official said.

The bond would have marked the A1/A/AA- rated issuer's first publicly sold deal since September when it raised EUR1.5bn via a two-year 4.4% bond maturing in September 2013.

(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Alex Chambers)