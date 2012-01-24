* FADE pulled deal put down to price

* Bankers criticise execution (Adds further quotes, background)

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - Spanish FADE's postponed four-year benchmark tariff bond swiftly drew criticism on concerns it would derail the previously buoyant new issue market, even though the issuer cited more attractive funding costs in the private placement sector.

The move on Tuesday by Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico (FADE), Spain's electricity deficit amortisation fund, raised fears it would hinder the unexpected strong start to 2012 for European sovereign, supranational and agency borrowers.

The government-guaranteed fund, which announced plans for the issue on Monday, failed to draw enough investor interest at the target price.

The general view in the market was that FADE could have priced the deal at a more appropriate level, especially as there is currently very strong demand for shorter-dated debt following the European Central Bank's three-year LTRO operations.

"Market conditions are very constructive to come to market at the moment, and we thought that a syndicated deal would provide better volume," a Spanish treasury official said, adding that accumulated interest in excess of EUR1bn had been seen for the proposed new issue.

"But in the end it was clear that we could raise the money at the same or better levels with a private placement, so there was no point in pursuing the syndicated deal any further."

FADE, which raised EUR1.4bn in the private placement market in December, appointed six banks in June -- Citi, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Santander -- to manage two benchmark transactions. The first of those was in September 2011, when a EUR1.5bn two-year bond ended a four-month hiatus for the issuer.

The banks had said they were taking indications of interest for pricing in the region of 70bp over Spanish April 2016 government bond.

One critic suggested that a spread of 80bp-85bp would have been more realistic, while others said the process had been mismanaged altogether.

"With six leads I find it surprising they put it on the screen if they didn't have some sort of deal done," said one syndicate manager close to a number of Spanish borrowers.

"There's no real reason for something to fail right now; the market feels pretty good. But investors are discerning, so the price has to be right."

"It's a complete disaster," said another syndicate official away from the trade.

"There are two problems here. The first is that the issuer did not want to pay the price, and the second is that when there are six banks involved in a deal like this, there is no degree of accountability," the official said.

"It's easy for the banks to blame the issuer, but the banks were giving the advice."

GETTING GREEDY?

The tariff bonds are part of the Spanish government's plan to pay back utilities like Iberdrola and Endesa for a shortfall known as the tariff deficit -- estimated in the range of EUR16-20bn -- between regulated power tariffs and real electricity costs over the last 10 years.

To some extent FADE does have greater flexibility because it is not pressured by a large funding programme, and therefore faces less risk of shutting itself out of the capital markets.

In 2011, the fund raised EUR9.5bn in the bond market and has a commitment so far in 2012 to buy EUR3.3bn of assets from Spanish utilities.

Several bankers pointed to last week's strong domestic demand for Spanish government-guaranteed agency Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO) EUR2bn five-year bond. The issuers doubled the size of the issue and priced it at 65bp over Spanish government bonds -- the tight end of guidance -- after drawing orders of more than EUR2.25bn.

What caught most bankers' eyes was the 92% placement of ICO's bond with domestic investors, offering proof, they said, of the strength of the domestic bid.

"ICO has developed a following over the years, so it has something of an advantage. 5bp behind ICO was just not enough; the issuer was being a bit greedy," said one of the bankers.

FADE has five outstanding benchmark euro-denominated bonds, totalling around EUR9.5bn which range in maturities from September 2013 and March 2021, according to Tradeweb. The new bond fits the issuer's curve between its 5% June 2015 bond and its 5.6% September 2018 bond. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, additional reporting by Fiona Ortiz and Philip Wright, editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand and Marc Carnegie)