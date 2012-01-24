* FADE pulled deal put down to price
* Bankers criticise execution
(Adds further quotes, background)
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - Spanish FADE's postponed
four-year benchmark tariff bond swiftly drew criticism on
concerns it would derail the previously buoyant new issue
market, even though the issuer cited more attractive funding
costs in the private placement sector.
The move on Tuesday by Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit
Electrico (FADE), Spain's electricity deficit
amortisation fund, raised fears it would hinder the unexpected
strong start to 2012 for European sovereign, supranational and
agency borrowers.
The government-guaranteed fund, which announced plans for
the issue on Monday, failed to draw enough investor interest at
the target price.
The general view in the market was that FADE could have
priced the deal at a more appropriate level, especially as there
is currently very strong demand for shorter-dated debt following
the European Central Bank's three-year LTRO operations.
"Market conditions are very constructive to come to market
at the moment, and we thought that a syndicated deal would
provide better volume," a Spanish treasury official said, adding
that accumulated interest in excess of EUR1bn had been seen for
the proposed new issue.
"But in the end it was clear that we could raise the money
at the same or better levels with a private placement, so there
was no point in pursuing the syndicated deal any further."
FADE, which raised EUR1.4bn in the private placement market
in December, appointed six banks in June -- Citi, Credit
Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Santander -- to
manage two benchmark transactions. The first of those was in
September 2011, when a EUR1.5bn two-year bond ended a four-month
hiatus for the issuer.
The banks had said they were taking indications of interest
for pricing in the region of 70bp over Spanish April 2016
government bond.
One critic suggested that a spread of 80bp-85bp would have
been more realistic, while others said the process had been
mismanaged altogether.
"With six leads I find it surprising they put it on the
screen if they didn't have some sort of deal done," said one
syndicate manager close to a number of Spanish borrowers.
"There's no real reason for something to fail right now; the
market feels pretty good. But investors are discerning, so the
price has to be right."
"It's a complete disaster," said another syndicate official
away from the trade.
"There are two problems here. The first is that the issuer
did not want to pay the price, and the second is that when there
are six banks involved in a deal like this, there is no degree
of accountability," the official said.
"It's easy for the banks to blame the issuer, but the banks
were giving the advice."
GETTING GREEDY?
The tariff bonds are part of the Spanish government's plan
to pay back utilities like Iberdrola and Endesa
for a shortfall known as the tariff deficit --
estimated in the range of EUR16-20bn -- between regulated power
tariffs and real electricity costs over the last 10 years.
To some extent FADE does have greater flexibility because it
is not pressured by a large funding programme, and therefore
faces less risk of shutting itself out of the capital markets.
In 2011, the fund raised EUR9.5bn in the bond market and has
a commitment so far in 2012 to buy EUR3.3bn of assets from
Spanish utilities.
Several bankers pointed to last week's strong domestic
demand for Spanish government-guaranteed agency Instituto de
Credito Oficial (ICO) EUR2bn five-year bond. The issuers doubled
the size of the issue and priced it at 65bp over Spanish
government bonds -- the tight end of guidance -- after drawing
orders of more than EUR2.25bn.
What caught most bankers' eyes was the 92% placement of
ICO's bond with domestic investors, offering proof, they said,
of the strength of the domestic bid.
"ICO has developed a following over the years, so it has
something of an advantage. 5bp behind ICO was just not enough;
the issuer was being a bit greedy," said one of the bankers.
FADE has five outstanding benchmark euro-denominated bonds,
totalling around EUR9.5bn which range in maturities from
September 2013 and March 2021, according to Tradeweb. The new
bond fits the issuer's curve between its 5% June 2015 bond and
its 5.6% September 2018 bond.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, additional
reporting by Fiona Ortiz and Philip Wright, editing by Alex
Chambers, Helene Durand and Marc Carnegie)