* FADE baulks at market pricing and suspends bond deal
* Agency faces uphill struggle to refinance Spain's
electricity tariff deficit
* Government floats alternative financing options
By John Geddie
LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - Spain's efforts to securitise a
further EUR7bn of tariff deficit receivables via its Electricty
Deficit Amortisation Fund (FADE) appear increasingly challenging
with the agency struggling to issue in public bond markets in
2012.
FADE looked likely to announce a deal this week following an
investor call on Monday, but bank sources said that the amount
investors were prepared to pay for FADE debt was viewed to be
unsustainable by the issuer.
"They can easily do a deal if they want to...but I don't
think that the terms investors proposed were as interesting as
FADE thought they would be," said a source at one of the banks
that arranged the investor call.
The agency was also forced to pull a four-year public issue
in January, and has only executed private placements in the year
to date.
FADE was set up by the Spanish government in 2010 to fund
deficits accrued by utility companies where costs incurred to
supply power are greater than the state regulated tariffs
charged to the end-user.
FADE is committed to alleviating EUR20bn from the balance
sheets of these companies by taking these so-called tariff
deficit receivables and funding them in the capital markets with
the strength of an explicit and irrevocable sovereign guarantee.
Since its inception, it has completed approximately EUR13bn
of funding, including EUR9.5bn issued through public
syndications and private placements in 2011, according to a FADE
investor presentation updated this month.
In 2012, however, the issuer's debt-raising has stalled. It
managed to raise a respectable EUR3.2bn via private placements
in the first two months of the year but has since only issued a
handful of deals, each in the region of around EUR100m.
RUMOURS CIRCULATE
FADE announced an investor call on Monday arranged by the
same banks mandated on the failed four-year issue from January
- Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC
and Santander.
The marketing was initially reported to have received some
positive feedback from investors, leading to a source close to
the discussions informing Reuters on Tuesday that a
EUR500-EUR1bn issue would follow either this week or next.
By Wednesday, the same source reported the deal had been
suspended, with investor demand not sufficient at attractive
levels for the issuer.
FADE'S outstanding benchmark 10-year bond - a 5.9% March
2021 - was yielding 6.4% on Wednesday afternoon, according to
Tradeweb data. Spanish 10-year yields, on the other hand, were
trading at around 5.9% on Wednesday.
Even before reports came out that the deal had been
suspended, one lead banker warned that many investors did not
have the risk appetite for more peripheral supply going into the
year-end.
"For some investors, their portfolios are fairly well
balanced risk-wise, so they may not want to take this kind of
risk on their books before the end of the year," the banker said
on Tuesday.
FADE will now turn its immediate attention to private
placements, said one banking source, although other bankers are
not yet ruling out the possibility of a public syndicated bond
issue before the end of the calendar year.
In January 2012, Spain's Industry Minister, Jose Manuel
Soria, estimated that the utility deficit stood at EUR24bn at
the end of 2011 and stated that the government's intention was
to eliminate it by the start of 2013.
But far from being on course to eliminate it, the latest
forecasts by Spanish regulator CNE state that the tariff deficit
for the first nine months of 2012 stands at EUR3.9bn, equating
to a 28.5% year-on-year increase.
The number is 31.5% above the provisions made in January and
130% above the April forecast according to the CNE document.
DIFFERENT TACK
Over the past year, the Spanish government has floated a
number of alternative solutions to tackle the deficit, the
latest of which is a draft reform to pass on some of the cost to
consumers via new tax charges.
Politicians may be reticent to pass extra charges onto
consumers, however, at a time of high unemployment. In the face
of a possible mutinous electorate, another solution could be to
impose haircuts on Spain's utilities. This is an equally fraught
option, however, especially given the considerable political
influence the utilities wield.
Solving the tariff deficit situation goes beyond a
successful securitisation programme, with one senior Spanish
infrastructure and energy banker commenting: "You can try to fix
one aspect here or tweak another aspect there, but what you
really need is wholesale reform of the regulatory regime for
electricity."
