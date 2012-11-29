LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Spain's Electricity Deficit Amortisation Fund (FADE) is marketing a new three-year euro bond to investors on Thursday at around 80bp over the Spanish government curve.

FADE, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, is gathering indications of interest with the bond sale expected to follow later on Thursday via lead managers Barclays, BBVA, CA-CIB and Santander.

The new bond sale will be for a minimum of EUR500m. (Reporting By John Geddie)