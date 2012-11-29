New York DFS probes health insurers over contraceptive coverage
Feb 21 The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday it was investigating whether health insurers complied with its contraceptive coverage requirements.
LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Spain's Electricity Deficit Amortisation Fund (FADE) is marketing a new three-year euro bond to investors on Thursday at around 80bp over the Spanish government curve.
FADE, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, is gathering indications of interest with the bond sale expected to follow later on Thursday via lead managers Barclays, BBVA, CA-CIB and Santander.
The new bond sale will be for a minimum of EUR500m. (Reporting By John Geddie)
FRANKFURT, Feb 21 U.S. bank Citigroup may choose Frankfurt as the headquarters for its European investment banking and trading activities as part of its Brexit contingency plans, the bank's European chief told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
