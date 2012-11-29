(Adds background, detail)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Spain's Electricity Deficit
Amortisation Fund (FADE) is marketing a new three-year euro bond
to investors at around 80bp over the Spanish government curve,
lead banks said on Thursday.
FADE, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, is gathering indications of
interest with a minimum EUR500m bond sale expected to follow
later on Thursday via lead managers Barclays, BBVA, CA-CIB and
Santander.
FADE has twice attempted to print a bond in 2012, but pulled
back on both occasions after investor interest waned, forcing up
the cost of funding.
The banking group mandated to bring those deals to market -
Citigroup, CA-CIB, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and
Santander - acknowledged that they had been disbanded after the
issuer sent a new request for proposals to banks earlier this
week.
FADE was set up by the Spanish government in 2010 to fund
deficits accrued by utility companies where costs incurred to
supply power exceed the state regulated tariffs charged to the
end-user.
The fund is committed to alleviating EUR20bn from the
balance sheets of Spanish utility companies by taking these
so-called tariff deficit receivables and funding them in the
capital markets with the strength of an explicit and irrevocable
sovereign guarantee. So far, FADE has issued over EUR13bn of
bonds, however, most of that was done back in 2011.
(Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Anil Mayre)