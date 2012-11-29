LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Spain's Electricity Deficit Amortisation Fund (FADE) has taken over EUR1bn orders on its new minimum EUR500m three-year bond, banks managing the deal said.

Guidance has been revised to 75bp area over the Spanish government curve, from an initial 80bp, via Barclays, BBVA, CA-CIB and Santander.

Books can go subject at short notice, said lead banks, and the bond will price later on Thursday. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing Alex Chambers)