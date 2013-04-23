LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Spain's Electricity Deficit Amortisation Fund (FADE), rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, is attempting to issue a new three-year bond at the tightest spread it has ever paid to the Spanish government.

The government-guaranteed entity is taking indications of interest on the new September 2016 benchmark on Tuesday at 30bp area over the interpolated Spanish government curve.

Barclays, BBVA, Caixa and Santander are managing the deal, which is expected to price later today.

HANDSOME PREMIUM

Despite the tight spread, the deal is still offering a handsome new issue premium, said one bank managing the deal.

FADE's other bonds are trading on a mid basis at around 25bp above the Spanish curve, implying that the new bond offers a 5bp concession.

FADE's last public issue was a EUR1.5bn five-year bond, which priced at Bonos plus 43bp back in mid-March via BBVA, Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs and HSBC. Before that, it issued a four-year in January at Bonos plus 53bp, and a three-year last November at Bonos plus 70bp.

The size of the bond is capped by the Spanish government, a source close to the deal said without specifying an exact amount. FADE's recent deals have been sized between EUR1bn and EUR2bn.

FADE was set up by the Spanish government in 2010 to fund deficits accrued by utility companies where costs incurred to supply power are greater than the state regulated tariffs charged to the end user.

FADE is committed to alleviating EUR20bn from the balance sheets of these companies by taking these tariff deficit receivables and funding them in the capital markets with the strength of an explicit and irrevocable sovereign guarantee. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Julian Baker)