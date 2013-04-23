* Spanish agency issues bond at tightest spread to
government guarantor
* International investors buy 35% of new FADE bonds
* Spain rally sends 10-year yields to verge of key
resistance level
By John Geddie
LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Spain's Electricity Deficit
Amortisation Fund (FADE), rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, issued a new bond
at the tightest spread it has ever paid over the Spanish
government, as investors snaffled up peripheral paper on
Tuesday.
The government-guaranteed entity priced the new EUR1.8bn
2.875% three-year, maturing in September 2016, at 28bp over an
interpolated Spanish government curve, inside initial thoughts
of 30bp area.
Final orders rose to more than EUR2.6bn, with 35% of bonds
allocated to foreign investors versus 30% in FADE's last public
outing in March.
The clamour for FADE paper reflected a strong bid for
Spanish paper on Tuesday, where 10-year sovereign yields flirted
with the key 4.25% resistance level not breached since October
2010.
Spain also sold three-month bills at the lowest yield on
record at an auction on Tuesday as investors snapped up
peripheral paper in expectation of an ECB rate cut to counteract
eurozone recession.
Yields on Ireland, Italy and Spain's 10-year bonds also
reached fresh lows on Tuesday.
HANDSOME PREMIUM
FADE'S deal offered investors a handsome new issue premium,
despite the tight spread, said one bank managing the deal.
FADE's other bonds were trading on a mid-basis at around
25bp above the Spanish curve, implying that the new bond offers
a 3bp concession.
Barclays, BBVA, Caixa and Santander led the new deal, which
sources said was capped by the government at EUR1.8bn.
Final distribution favoured domestic investors, which were
allocated 65% of the bonds, while those from France took 7%,
Portugal 7%, Germany and Austria 5%, the UK 5%, Switzerland 2%
and Italy 2%. Other jurisdictions accounted for the remaining
7%.
By investor type, banks bought 55%, alongside asset managers
(32%), insurance and pension funds (8%) and high net worth
accounts (5%).
FADE's last public issue was a EUR1.5bn five-year, which
priced at Bonos plus 43bp back in mid-March via BBVA, Credit
Agricole, Goldman Sachs and HSBC. Before that, it issued a
four-year in January at Bonos plus 53bp and a three-year last
November at Bonos plus 70bp.
FADE was set up by the Spanish government in 2010 to fund
deficits accrued by utility companies where costs incurred to
supply power are greater than the state-regulated tariffs
charged to the end user.
FADE is committed to alleviating EUR20bn from the balance
sheets of these companies by taking these tariff deficit
receivables and funding them in the capital markets with the
strength of an explicit and irrevocable sovereign guarantee.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Julian Baker and Philip
Wright)