UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
WASHINGTON Dec 21 Mary Stone has resigned from her post as a trustee of the Financial Accounting Foundation, the board which governs the panel that sets U.S. accounting standards, the FAF said Friday.
Stone's resignation comes after she was one of eight former board members of Morgan Keegan, now an affiliate of Raymond James Financial Inc, who were charged earlier this month by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with failing to oversee managers who inaccurately priced toxic mortgage-backed assets in the period leading up to the financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday mounted a forceful and upbeat defense of the prospects for American business, as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a higher quarterly profit though operating income fell.
BERKSHIRE SAYS AVG PURCHASE PRICE OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO WAS NEARLY $40.67 PER SHARE -ANNUAL REPORT