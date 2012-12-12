Dec 12 FAGE International S.A. and FAGE USA Dairy Industry Inc. on Wednesday added $250 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. Citigroup was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: FAGE AMT $250 MLN COUPON 9.875 PCT MATURITY 02/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 101 FIRST PAY 02/01/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 9.618 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/17/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 853 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE 2 YRS