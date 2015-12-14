BRUSSELS Dec 14 Belgian pharmaceutical ingredients group Fagron on Monday said its long-serving chief executive and founder Ger van Jeveren had stepped down as it shelved plans to sell itself to another company.

Van Jeveren, who founded Fagron in 1990, would step down with immediate effect and would be replaced by independent director Hans Stols, the group said.

Fagron's shares rose by more than four times from mid-2010 to mid-2014, but have tumbled some 85 percent since the third quarter of 2015, when a slowdown in revenue growth due to problems securing reimbursements in the United States triggered broker downgrades.

In October the group, which provides ingredients for pharmacies and hospitals to make medicines, said it was engaged in preliminary discussions with companies interest in buying it.

On Monday, Fagron said it was no longer pursuing a takeover and instead entered talks with banks over a capital increase. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)