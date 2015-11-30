* Fagron says takeover talks protracted not ended

* Says talking with banks about financing

* Says capital increase is possible (Recasts with Fagron statement)

BRUSSELS, Nov 30 Dutch-Belgian pharmaceutical ingredient supplier Fagron said takeover discussions were drawn out but not over and talks with its banks could lead to a share issue.

Responding to a report in Belgian newspaper De Standaard on Monday that five potential bidders had decided against bidding for the group, Fagron said the talks had not been terminated but were "protracted" and there was limited visibility on whether a binding offer would be made.

Shares in the company fell as much as 42 percent to a four-year low of 9.16 euros before trading was suspended pending a statement from the company.

Fagron also said it had started talks with its banks about financing and said a share issue could not be ruled out.

Fagron slightly recovered when trading resumed later in the session but were still down 37 percent.

De Standaard had said the company's debt was likely to breach its covenant limit of 3.25 times core profit or EBITDA, meaning a capital increase would be required.

The group, which provides ingredients for pharmacies and hospitals to make medicines, said in October it had received approaches from parties that could lead to an offer.

Fagron's shares, which had been star performers on the Belgian midcap index, have plunged by more than 75 percent since the start of August, when a slowdown in revenue growth triggered broker downgrades.

It has cut its full-year outlook because some products were no longer being reimbursed by U.S. insurers and as the Brazilian real weakened. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Holmes)