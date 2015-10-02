BRUSSELS Oct 2 Belgian pharmaceutical ingredient supplier Fagron said on Friday it had received approaches from parties that could lead to a takeover offer and also cut its full-year outlook due to problems in the United States.

The group, which provides ingredients for pharmacies and hospitals to make medicines, said it was engaged in preliminary discussions following the approaches and had engaged J.P. Morgan as a financial advisor.

"There is no certainty that these discussions will lead to a public offer being made for the shares in Fagron," it said.

The company, which has a market capitalisation of about 550 million euros ($614 million), cut its outlook because some products were no longer reimbursed by U.S. insurers and due to the weakening of the Brazilian real.

It said it now expected revenue this year of between 470 and 480 million euros and core profit - recurring earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortisation (REBITDA) - of between 105 million and 115 million euros.

It had previously forecast revenue of at least 500 million euros and a REBITDA margin of 26 percent, implying a figure of at least 130 million euros.

Last year, the company achieved revenue of 447 million euros and REBITDA of 118.5 million.

Fagron said it would provided details in its third-quarter trading update on October 9.

Fagron shares have fallen by 60 percent since the company highlighted the problem of reimbursements in the United States at the start of August.

The company changed its name from Arseus at the end of last year to focus on medical compounding after selling units which supplied equipment such as disposable syringes or dentist chairs.

($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jason Neely)