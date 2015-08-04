BRUSSELS Aug 4 Belgium's Fagron, which makes custom medicines for pharmacies and hospitals, saw a slowdown in organic revenue growth in the first half of 2015, though it expanded its profit margin.

The group said its revenues grew by 8.5 percent, adjusted for acquisitions, in the first half of 2015 to 243.8 million euros ($266.77 million). In the first quarter, the group posted revenue growth of 16.8 percent.

Fagron said its core profit (REBITDA) margin increased to 26.9 percent in the first half, compared with the 26.6 percent in the same period last year.

The group repeated its guidance for revenues of at least 500 million euros in 2015 and a REBITDA margin of 26 percent. ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)