BRUSSELS Aug 4 Belgium's Fagron, which makes
custom medicines for pharmacies and hospitals, saw a slowdown in
organic revenue growth in the first half of 2015, though it
expanded its profit margin.
The group said its revenues grew by 8.5 percent, adjusted
for acquisitions, in the first half of 2015 to 243.8 million
euros ($266.77 million). In the first quarter, the group posted
revenue growth of 16.8 percent.
Fagron said its core profit (REBITDA) margin increased to
26.9 percent in the first half, compared with the 26.6 percent
in the same period last year.
The group repeated its guidance for revenues of at least 500
million euros in 2015 and a REBITDA margin of 26 percent.
($1 = 0.9139 euros)
