BRUSSELS Aug 4 Belgium's Fagron, which makes
custom medicines for pharmacies and hospitals, saw a slowdown in
organic revenue growth in the first half of 2015, as sales of
raw materials to pharmacists in the United States fell.
The group said its revenues rose by 8.5 percent from a year
earlier, adjusted for acquisitions, in the first half of 2015 to
243.8 million euros ($266.77 million). In the first quarter, the
group posted revenue growth of 16.8 percent.
Fagron said the slowdown was because it had stopped the sale
of lower margin products and sales of raw materials to
pharmacists were hit because some products were no longer
reimbursed by U.S. insurers.
"These factors contribute to us having a decent quarter, but
not as good as in Q1," Chief Executive Ger van Jeveren told
Reuters.
Fagron's shares fell as much as 11 percent in early Tuesday
trading, making them the worst performer on the Brussels stock
exchange.
The group repeated its guidance for revenues of at least 500
million euros in 2015, up from 447 million euros in 2014, and a
REBITDA margin of 26 percent.
Van Jeveren said he still expected strong growth over the
medium term for the group's unit making bespoke medicines for
hospitals, as hospital pharmacies would increasingly have to
outsource production because of more stringent regulations.
Fagron said its core profit (REBITDA) margin increased to
26.9 percent in the first half, compared with 26.6 percent in
the same period last year.
"Fagron's turnover came in below estimates but the
profitability margin is solid," analysts at KBC wrote in a note
to clients.
