BRUSSELS, April 12 Belgium's Fagron which makes pharmaceutical ingredients for pharmacies and hospitals, said on Tuesday it had closed a loss-making unit in the United States, as like-for-like revenues fell in the first quarter of the year.

The group said it had closed its Bellevue Pharmacy unit, which produced non-sterile compounds, because it had become loss-making after a change in U.S. reimbursement rules.

For the group as a whole, revenues in the first quarter of 2016 fell by 6 percent on a like-for-like basis, excluding the closed-down unit. Most of the decline was due to weaker currencies, notably the Brazilian real.

Fagron's shares rose by more than four times from mid-2010 to mid-2014, but the problems in the United States caused them to fall sharply afterwards, leading its founder and CEO to step down in December of 2015.

The group said its proposed 220 million euro ($251.11 million) capital increase may be cancelled by the private investors who signed up to the first tranche, if the 30-day average share price before of May 4 exceeded 5.50 euros.

Fagron shares closed at 5.97 euros on Monday. ($1 = 0.8761 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)