BRUSSELS Feb 6 Belgian medical compounding group Fagron on Friday forecast its turnover would grow at a slower pace in 2015 and said profit margins would remain broadly stable.

The group, which makes ingredients for pharmacists to make bespoke medicines, said it expected a turnover of at least 500 million euros in 2015, implying growth of some 12 percent.

In 2014, revenues grew 30 percent to 447.1 million euros, broadly in line with expectations of 445 million in a Reuters poll.

Fagron said its profit margin in 2015 would be 26 percent, stable against the 26.5 percent in 2014.

The company said it would pay out a dividend of 1 euro per share.

Fagron recently changed its name from Arseus, to fully focus on the medical compounding business after selling units which supplied equipment for other medical professionals such as disposable syringes or dentist chairs.

