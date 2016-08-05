BRUSSELS Aug 5 Belgian pharmaceutical supplies group Fagron on Friday said first-half core profit fell due to a shift in the U.S. market for pharmaceutical raw materials, but remained slightly above analysts' expectations.

The group, which makes ingredients for pharmacies and hospitals to make bespoke medicines for patients, said core profit - recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or REBITDA - fell 21.4 percent in the first half to 45.6 million euros ($50.8 million), above the 44.8 million expected in a Reuters poll of three analysts.

The fall was mainly due to the United States, where a change in reimbursement policy for non-sterile products hit sales of pharmaceutical raw materials.

While the Brazilian market grew strongly in local currency, the weakness of the real erased most of those gains when converted into euros.

For the year as a whole, Fagron said it expected REBITDA to be between 85 and 95 million euros, on revenue of at least 415 million.

($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)