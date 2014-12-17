Dec 17 Fair Value REIT AG :

* Announces new major shareholder

* H.F.S. secondary market funds sold indirectly held blocks of shares of around 29.5 percent of voting rights in Fair Value REIT-AG to three special purpose vehicles fully controlled by Obotritia Capital

* According to understanding of Management Board, Obotritia Capital plans a medium- to long-term investment in Fair Value, and has not stated any intentions to take over company

* Is now heading towards sustainable growth via acquisitions