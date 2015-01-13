BRIEF-Alliance Global Group clarifies news article “AGI, Travellers look to refinance dollar debt”
* Refers to news article “AGI, Travellers look to refinance dollar debt” posted in business world online
Jan 13 Fair Value Reit AG :
* Continues its portfolio realignment and sells two properties in North Rhine-Westphalia
* Sold properties in Cologne and Ahaus (North Rhine-Westphalia) which are no longer considered part of its core portfolio via two subsidiaries
* Sales generated proceeds totalling 10.0 million euros, some 0.2 million euros below IFRS carrying value as of Dec. 31, 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GAMCO Asset Management Inc reports 6.01 percent stake in Lennar Corp as on March 28, 2017