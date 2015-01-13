Jan 13 Fair Value Reit AG :

* Continues its portfolio realignment and sells two properties in North Rhine-Westphalia

* Sold properties in Cologne and Ahaus (North Rhine-Westphalia) which are no longer considered part of its core portfolio via two subsidiaries

* Sales generated proceeds totalling 10.0 million euros, some 0.2 million euros below IFRS carrying value as of Dec. 31, 2013