BRIEF-Shyft Analytics secures a $7.5 mln investment from Optum Ventures
* Shyft Analytics has secured a $7.5 million investment from Optum Ventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 Fair Value Reit Ag
* adhoc: fair value reit-ag resolves capital increase with subscription rights
* Management board of fair value reit-ag has resolved to increase company's share capital by up to eur 9,406,822.00
* Subscription offer at a subscription price still to be determined within a price range of eur 7.80 and eur 8.00
* Subscription period is expected to commence on april 21, 2015 and end on may 5
* Company intends to use net issue proceeds from capital increase primarily to finance direct and indirect investments in commercial real estate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Clutterbuck Capital Management announces that it has issued an open letter to shareholders of CIB Marine Bancshares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: