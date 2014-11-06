Nov 6 Fair Value Reit AG :
* 9-month FFO at 3.7 million euros versus adjusted 4.0
million euros last year
* Says NAV per share at Sept. 30 at 8.77 euros versus 8.65
euros on Dec. 31
* 9-month IFRS consolidated net income of 3.4 million euros
versus adjusted 5.3 million euros
* Says dividend target of 0.25 euros per share reiterated
* 9-month rental income at 18.0 million euros and, on back
of property sales, was down on corresponding previous year
figure of 22.1 million euros as expected
* 9-month EBIT at 11.8 million euros versus 14.8 million
euros in previous year
* Says anticipating a sales-related decline in rental
income, as well as an increase in maintenance and rental costs
in Q4 2014
* Says forecast of adjusted consolidated net income (FFO)
for full year 2014 of 5.1 million euros or 0.55 euros per share
