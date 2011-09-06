(Adds analyst comments in paragraphs 3, 10, 11, 14, adds share move)

* Lowers Q3 rev to $400-$410 mln from $433-$446 mln

* Says distributor sell-through has been lower than expected

Sept 6 Fairchild Semiconductor International cut its sales outlook for the current quarter below Wall Street estimates as it saw lower sales through its distributors on inventory pile-up at industrial, automotive and appliance customers.

In the last few months, technology companies have raised concerns about weak consumer spending, especially in the personal computer market, pointing to slow revenue growth and worrying economic indicators, including jobs numbers and rising inflation.

"There is weakness in the end markets and it remains to be seen how the holiday season shapes up," ThinkEquity analyst Suji De Silva said.

Fairchild, which makes analog chips for PCs, mobile phones and automobiles, had in July projected a conservative outlook, while rival Microchip Technology Inc had cut its current-quarter outlook citing weakness in consumer and computing end markets.

"Distributor sell-through of our products has been lower than expected and we are reducing our shipments into the channel accordingly," Chief Executive Mark Thompson said in a statement.

"Sell-through has also been below expectations for appliances as some Asian customers reduce inventories," he said.

Fairchild, which sells about 16 billion individual semiconductor devices per year, gets more than two-thirds of its revenue from Asia.

The company, however, said demand from its original equipment manufacturer customers has remained stable and expects a modest sequential sales growth to direct customers.

The chipmaker said it is aggressively adjusting its supply chain to maintain lean inventories, especially in the distribution channel.

It is encouraging that the company is proactively trying to reduce channel inventory, given the weakness, De Silva said.

The chipmaker now expects third-quarter sales of $400-$410 million, down from its earlier forecast of $433-$446 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting $439.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the July earnings season, it was one of the earliest companies to report and things started to deteriorate thereafter. So, this was some adjusting to what happened after they have reported, analyst De Silva said.

Investors have already taken into account the uncertainty in the market and have pushed down the stocks of Fairchild and its peers in the last one month.

Fairchild shares have lost about a third of its value since it reported its second quarter results in July 14. On Tuesday morning, they fell as much as 9 percent but were later trading down 0.5 percent at $12.42 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)