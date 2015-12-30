(Adds details on offer, background)
Dec 29 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc
said on Tuesday it received a revised offer from the
Party G Group, with new terms on termination fees in the event
that the deal fails to win regulatory approvals.
Party G Group has been identified by a source familiar with
the matter as China Resources Microelectronics, a unit of China
Resources Holdings.
The price under the revised offer is unchanged from Party
G's prior offer of Dec. 8, at $21.70 a share in cash.
Fairchild's board has accepted a $20 per share offer from ON
Semiconductor Corp. (1.usa.gov/1MFRWJm)
Fairchild said Party G would now pay it a $200 million
reverse breakup fee in case of failure to obtain the required
regulatory approvals, $20 million more than ON Semiconductors'
termination fee.
Additionally, Fairchild said failure to get clearance from
the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States would
trigger the payment of a $108 million reverse termination fee by
Party G.
The company said Party G's latest offer includes a $215
million reverse termination fee and committed financing from
banks.
Fairchild also said Party G would pay Fairchild's $72
million breakup fee owed to ON Semiconductor and reduce the due
diligence period to two weeks from three weeks.
ON Semiconductor Corp and Fairchild could not be immediately
reached for comment.
ON Semiconductor last month agreed to buy Fairchild
Semiconductor for $2.4 billion to bolster its business of making
power-management chips.
