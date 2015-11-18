* ON offers $20/shr, 12 pct premium to Tuesday's close
* Deal to keep Fairchild out of rivals' hands-analyst
* Firms have less than $100 mln revenue overlap
* ON Semi to take on $2.4 bln in new debt to fund deal
* Fairchild shares rise 9.4 pct to $19.56, ON slumps 11 pct
(Updates shares, adds analyst comment)
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Lehar Maan
Nov 18 ON Semiconductor Corp is to buy
Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc for $2.4
billion to bolster its business of making power-management
chips, the latest in a rapidly consolidating industry.
Semiconductor M&A globally has topped $80 billion so far
this year, according to Thomson Reuters data, as companies seek
to cut costs, meet demand for cheaper chips and diversify
portfolios.
While ON Semi rival STMicroelectronics has said it
has no M&A plans for now, Infineon's acquisition of
International Rectifier in January was the most recent deal that
posed a direct competitive threat for ON Semi.
Analysts said ON Semi's move for Fairchild was most likely
to keep it out of the hands of a competitor, including China's
Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, which aims to be the world's No.3
chipmaker.
FBR's Christopher Rolland said Tsinghua would "probably be
top of the list" of firms that ON Semi's move aimed to thwart.
Fairchild's shares rose as much as 9.4 percent to $19.56,
below the offer price of $20. ON Semi's shares fell as much as
11.3 percent. The company plans to take on $2.4 billion in new
debt to fund the deal, nearly tripling its debt load.
The combined company will have annual revenue of $5 billion,
with revenue overlap of less than $100 million and little
product overlap, said Keith Jackson, chief executive of ON Semi,
which had revenue of $3.16 billion in 2014.
ON Semi and its rivals' power-management circuits are used
in everything from aircraft to home appliances and automobiles
to computers.
Fairchild, an industry pioneer, has been struggling to boost
revenue growth recently due to slowing demand - a story not too
different from that of other chipmakers.
Jackson said it was "inevitable" there would be further
consolidation in the industry.
Recent deals have spanned various sectors: Intel Corp
moved for Altera Corp to boost its data center
business, while Avago targeted Broadcom Corp
to expand its wireless chip business.
China's Tsinghua has spent more than $9.4 billion in two
years, including on buying a stake in U.S. data storage company
Western Digital Corp, and it plans to invest $47 billion
over the next five years.
Tsinghua's chairman told Reuters on Monday the state-backed
firm was in talks with a U.S.-based company involved in the chip
industry.
Deutsche Bank and BofA Merrill Lynch are ON Semi's financial
advisers and Morrison & Foerster its legal adviser. Goldman
Sachs is advising Fairchild and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
is its legal counsel.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Savio D'Souza)