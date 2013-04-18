April 18 Chipmaker Fairchild Semiconductor
International Inc's first-quarter revenue beat analysts'
estimates as it sold more high-voltage chips to industrial and
automotive customers.
The company, however, reported a surprise loss, as adjusted
gross margin slipped 2 points to 27.8 percent. Fairchild's
margins were under pressure during the quarter as it cut down
its inventory and faced higher product testing costs.
Shares of the company were up 5 percent in thin premarket
trading.
Fairchild, which also makes analog chips for PCs and mobile
phones and counts Samsung Electronics Co Ltd as its
biggest customer, forecast second-quarter revenue largely above
analysts' estimates.
The company said it expects adjusted gross margin in the
second quarter to rise as utilization of factory resources
improved and it sold higher-margin products.
It expects second-quarter revenue of $355-$375 million,
compared with analysts' estimates of $359.1 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net loss narrowed to $0.5 million in the first quarter,
compared with $1.6 million a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 2 cents per
share.
Revenue fell 2.5 percent to $343.2 million.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 4 cents per share on
revenue of $340.8 million for the first quarter.