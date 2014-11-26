Nov 26 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc persuaded a federal judge to throw out a jury verdict ordering it to pay $105 million to Power Integrations Inc for willfully infringing two power generation patents, and will get a new trial on damages.

In an order dated Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney in San Francisco said the March 4 award could not stand because jurors did not base it solely on features that Fairchild infringed.

Chesney noted that a Sept. 16 federal appeals court decision voiding a $368.2 million award against Apple Inc and in favor of VirnetX Holding Corp made clear that damages in patent cases must be attributable to infringing features.

But she said Power Integrations' damages expert testified at trial that he had not assessed what portion of royalties that the company claimed to lose had stemmed from Fairchild's infringements.

"Without the requisite apportionment, the jury lacked sufficient evidence on which to base its damages award," Chesney wrote. "A new trial on the issue of damages is appropriate."

No trial date has been set. Chesney rejected Fairchild's request to dismiss the case.

Joe Shiffler, a Power Integrations spokesman, declined to comment on Wednesday. Fairchild did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Power Integrations supplies circuit devices used in electronic products, including mobile phones, televisions and computers. It had sued Fairchild in November 2009. Both companies are based in San Jose, California.

In morning trading on the Nasdaq, Power Integrations was up 87 cents at $51.10, and Fairchild was up 32 cents at $16.50.

The case is Power Integrations Inc v. Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 09-05235. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)