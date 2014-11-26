Nov 26 Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc
persuaded a federal judge to throw out a jury verdict
ordering it to pay $105 million to Power Integrations Inc
for willfully infringing two power generation patents,
and will get a new trial on damages.
In an order dated Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Maxine
Chesney in San Francisco said the March 4 award could not stand
because jurors did not base it solely on features that Fairchild
infringed.
Chesney noted that a Sept. 16 federal appeals court decision
voiding a $368.2 million award against Apple Inc and in
favor of VirnetX Holding Corp made clear that damages in
patent cases must be attributable to infringing features.
But she said Power Integrations' damages expert testified at
trial that he had not assessed what portion of royalties that
the company claimed to lose had stemmed from Fairchild's
infringements.
"Without the requisite apportionment, the jury lacked
sufficient evidence on which to base its damages award," Chesney
wrote. "A new trial on the issue of damages is appropriate."
No trial date has been set. Chesney rejected Fairchild's
request to dismiss the case.
Joe Shiffler, a Power Integrations spokesman, declined to
comment on Wednesday. Fairchild did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Power Integrations supplies circuit devices used in
electronic products, including mobile phones, televisions and
computers. It had sued Fairchild in November 2009. Both
companies are based in San Jose, California.
In morning trading on the Nasdaq, Power Integrations was up
87 cents at $51.10, and Fairchild was up 32 cents at $16.50.
The case is Power Integrations Inc v. Fairchild
Semiconductor International Inc et al, U.S. District Court,
Northern District of California, No. 09-05235.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)