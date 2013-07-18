Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
(Corrects revenue estimate in paragraph 4)
July 18 Chipmaker Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc's second-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates due to lower demand from makers of notebook PCs and mobile devices.
The company's quarterly net loss was $7.5 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a profit of $11.9 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 1 cent per share, below analysts' estimate of 8 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 1.4 percent to $356.5 million, below Wall Street expectations of $365.7 million.
The company makes analog chips for PCs, mobile phones and cars. (Reporting By Lehar Maan and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
* Zloty, forint ease, near psychological lines * Hungarian central banker responsibility cuts cause worry * Poland's biggest lender PKO earnings jump less than expected By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's forint eased on Monday after the central bank further reduced the responsibilities of Deputy Governor Marton Nagy, and Poland's zloty again retreated behind a psychological line at 4.3 against the euro. Regional equities were also mostly in the negati