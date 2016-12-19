BRIEF-Old Point National Bank enters agreement for ownership interest in Old Point Mortgage
* Entered into a purchase agreement for 100% ownership interest in Old Point Mortgage
Dec 18 Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd said on Sunday they agreed to merge in a $4.9 bln cash-and-stock deal, according to a joint news release.
The offer with dividend amounted to $54 per share for Allied World, or an 18 percent premium above the insurance company's closing price on Friday, the release said.
Jan 24 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP, a shareholder in Virtus Investment Partners Inc , recommended that the company should fund its $513 million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment primarily with cash to maximize returns.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 The top executives of Aetna and Humana on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying that they continue to believe in their $34 billion merger deal after a court ruled against it for antitrust reasons, and said that they would consider all available options.