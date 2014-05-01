TORONTO May 1 Fairfax Financial Holdings , the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by investment guru Prem Watsa, said its first-quarter profit more than quadrupled due to strong investment gains and improved underwriting results.

The Toronto-based company said it earned $784.6 million, or $35.72 a share, in the first quarter. That compared with a year-before profit of $161.6 million, or 7.12 a share. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by David Gregorio)