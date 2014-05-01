BRIEF-UAW says Caterpillar UAW bargaining team reaches tentative deal
* United Automobile Workers say the Caterpillar UAW bargaining team has reached a tentative agreement Further company coverage:
TORONTO May 1 Fairfax Financial Holdings , the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by investment guru Prem Watsa, said its first-quarter profit more than quadrupled due to strong investment gains and improved underwriting results.
The Toronto-based company said it earned $784.6 million, or $35.72 a share, in the first quarter. That compared with a year-before profit of $161.6 million, or 7.12 a share. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by David Gregorio)
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine will impose sanctions on the Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, the central bank said on Wednesday, part of a wider crackdown over increased tensions in eastern separatist regions.
March 15 A minority shareholder in Colombian airline Avianca filed a motion for a preliminary injunction Wednesday seeking to halt a deal between the airline's controlling shareholder Synergy Group Corp and United Continental Holdings Inc.