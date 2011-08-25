SYDNEY Aug 26 Australian newspaper group Fairfax Media posted a 2.3 percent fall in underlying net profit on Friday and said it planned to float its New Zealand online business Trade Me.

Fairfax, which is restructuring some operations following a profit warning, said underlying net profit for the year to June 30 was A$283.8 million ($296.7 million) compared to A$290.5 million a year ago.

The company said it posted a net loss after significant items of A$400.9 million, compared to a profit of A$270.3 million in 2010

Fairfax said in May it was looking to sell its metropolitan and regional radio assets following interest from potential buyers. ($1 = 0.956 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)