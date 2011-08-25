(Adds detail)

SYDNEY, Aug 26 Australian newspaper group Fairfax Media has posted a A$401 million ($419 million) loss after writing down the value of some operations and announced on Friday the float of its New Zealand online auction and classifieds business, Trade Me.

Fairfax, which is restructuring its businesses as it battles tough advertising markets, said net profit excluding one-off charges fell 1.8 percent, slightly ahead of market forecasts.

Chief Executive Greg Hywood said advertising revenues for the current year so far were down 4 percent compared to a year ago and appeared to be stabilising.

"Visibility in advertising markets still remains opaque and general economic trends do not give us confidence that we will see any significant rebound in revenues in the current half," Hywood said in a statement.

The company posted a net loss of A$400.9 million compared to a profit of A$270.3 million a year earlier. This included a A$650.7 million non-cash writedown on the value of mastheads, customer relationships and goodwill.

Net loss after significant items fell 1.8 percent to A$273.7 million. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 5 percent to A$607.4 million, in line with the company's forecast for EBITDA of around A$600 million.

Fairfax said it planned to sell down a 30 to 35 percent stake in New Zealand's Trade Me through an initial public offer with proceeds used to reduce debt.

Fairfax's final dividend increased 7 percent to 1.5 cents.

Fairfax said in May it was looking to sell its metropolitan and regional radio assets after interest from potential buyers. ($1 = 0.956 Australian Dollars) ($1 = 0.956 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Mark Bendeich)