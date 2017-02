MELBOURNE Oct 28 Australian media group Fairfax Media Ltd said it has decided not to sell its metropolitan radio assets despite strong interest from potential buyers, since none of the proposals were acceptable.

The network includes high-rating Sydney's 2UE and Melbourne's 3AW and had been expected to fetch some A$300 million ($320.5 million).

The media group also said its plan for an IPO of the Trade Me website, New Zealand's largest online auctions business, was proceeding well.

($1 = 0.936 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)