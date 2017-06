SYDNEY Feb 21 Australia's Fairfax Media Ltd is considering a partial demerger of real estate classifieds arm Domain Group later this year, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The Domain business is valued by analysts at about A$2 billion ($1.54 billion), which is equivalent to Fairfax's entire market value based on its last trading price. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)