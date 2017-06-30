BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
SYDNEY, June 30 San Francisco-based private equity firm Hellman & Friedman did not lodge a bid for Australia's Fairfax Media before a Friday deadline, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Fairfax, Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, is subject to a bidding war between Hellman & Friedman and TPG Capital . Fairfax shares tumbled more than 8 percent towards the market close. A Fairfax spokesman was not immediately reachable for a comment.
Hellman & Friedman declined to immediately comment. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
* Periam says upon an analysis of Enernoc's proposed deal with pine merger sub, believe that proposed deal "fails to properly reflect long term value" of Enernoc