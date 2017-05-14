EQT to buy oil and gas producer Rice Energy for $6.7 bln
June 19 U.S. oil and gas company EQT Corp said on Monday it would buy oil and gas producer Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in cash and shares.
SYDNEY May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.
The offer from TPG and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board values Fairfax at A$1.20 a share and compares with a previous proposal to buy the company's top mastheads, including The Sydney Morning Herald and The Australian Financial Review, and its property listings unit Domain for A$0.95 a share.
That would have left investors with scrip exposure to the publisher's radio division, regional and New Zealand titles, a stake in an online television streaming start-up and its debt. The TPG consortium valued those assets at A$0.25 to A$0.30 a share, but Evans & Partners analysts said that was "optimistic".
Fairfax shares closed at A$1.07 on Friday. ($1 = 1.3535 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Richard Pullin)
OSLO, June 19 Sweden's largest national pension fund is looking to get other investors to agree on principles relating to their shareholdings in companies which it says violate the Paris climate agreement.
