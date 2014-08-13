SYDNEY Aug 14 Australian media group Fairfax
Media Ltd reported a return to profit on Thursday,
posting annual net earnings of A$224.4 million ($208.76 million)
after slashing costs, but warned of difficult trading
conditions.
The fiscal 2014 profit, which included one-off gains of
A$66.7 million due in part to asset sales, compared with a
A$16.4 million loss a year earlier.
Revenue at the media group, which publishes Australia's
oldest paper, the Sydney Morning Herald, fell 3 percent to $1.97
billion. Trading in the first five weeks of the current
financial year showed revenues one to two percent below last
year, Fairfax said.
(US$1 = 1.0749 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell)