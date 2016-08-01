* Fairfax says impairment charge will be A$989 mln
* Move is the result of separating successful property
classifieds
* Company has made impairments every year since 2009
(Adds analyst quote and media context, updates shares)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Aug 1 Australian newspaper publisher
Fairfax Media flagged a nearly A$1 billion ($759
million) impairment charge for fiscal 2016 to reflect "market
realities", a sign traditional media firms have yet to find a
way to survive the flight to online.
The 175-year-old publisher of the Australian Financial
Review, the Sydney Morning Herald and other high profile
Australian mastheads gave the warning nine days before it
reports annual results, snatching away analyst hopes of its
first rise in full-year net profit since 2008.
Instead, Fairfax will post its biggest yearly net loss since
2012, and will have made an impairment charge every year since
2009, with the writedowns totalling A$5.6 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters data, more than double its market
capitalisation.
Australia's traditional media companies, like their overseas
peers, have been reporting huge writedowns in recent years as
advertising revenue shrinks to reflect an exodus of paying
readers and viewers to cheaper alternatives online.
In February, media owner Seven Group Holdings Ltd
said an impairment charge on its print publications almost wiped
out its half-yearly net profit. In fiscal 2015, television
broadcaster Seven West Media Ltd booked nearly A$2
billion in impairment charges while rival Nine Entertainment Co
Holdings Ltd recorded A$767 million in impairment
charges.
The online-only companies which now dominate classifieds are
meanwhile thriving. Carsales.Com Ltd has grown net
profit every year since listing in 2008, while jobs website Seek
Ltd has grown profit in eight of the past 10 years.
Fairfax has been moving its focus online, cutting hundreds
of print jobs, forming a content streaming joint venture with
Nine to take on Netflix Inc and taking a half-stake in
the local unit of Verizon Communications Inc website, The
Huffington Post.
The latest impairment charge follows Fairfax's move to
create a separate reporting segment for its largely online real
estate classifieds unit, Domain Group, previously a significant
contributor of earnings to the overall company, Fairfax said.
"By giving transparency to the Domain assets it allows the
market to value it appropriately, that's what they'll be
hoping," said Forager Funds Management senior analyst Daniel
Mueller.
"The reality is I don't know if the market is ever going to
look at it that way unless there is any intention to spin it
off."
Chief Executive Officer Greg Hywood said in a statement that
Domain "remains an integral and growing part of Fairfax (and) we
have no plans for that to change" - a sign the company is not
selling the real estate unit.
Fairfax shares were down 1 percent while the broader market
was up 0.8 percent in mid-session trading.
($1 = 1.3184 Australian dollars)
