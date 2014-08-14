BRIEF-Kodi-M says conversion of second series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its second series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 6.9 million shares of the co as of March 17
SYDNEY Aug 14 Australia's Fairfax Media jumped as much as 7.3 percent to 3-week highs after the company reported a return to profit on Thursday after slashing costs, but warned of difficult trading conditions.
The fiscal 2014 profit, which included one-off gains of A$66.7 million due in part to asset sales, compared with a A$16.4 million loss a year earlier.
Shares in the company were up 5.9 percent to A$0.935 by 0009 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* If priced at mid-to-high range, to be S.Korea's 2nd-largest IPO
SEOUL, March 20 South Korea's Netmarble Games Corp, South Korea's largest mobile game company, said on Monday it plans an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to 2.66 trillion won ($2.35 billion).