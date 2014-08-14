SYDNEY Aug 14 Australia's Fairfax Media jumped as much as 7.3 percent to 3-week highs after the company reported a return to profit on Thursday after slashing costs, but warned of difficult trading conditions.

The fiscal 2014 profit, which included one-off gains of A$66.7 million due in part to asset sales, compared with a A$16.4 million loss a year earlier.

Shares in the company were up 5.9 percent to A$0.935 by 0009 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Joseph Radford)