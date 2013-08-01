(Corrects currency throughout to U.S. dollars from Canadian
dollars)
TORONTO Aug 1 Fairfax Financial, the
Canadian property and casualty insurer run by investment guru
Prem Watsa, on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss due to
losses on its bond portfolio.
The Toronto-based company posted a net loss of $157.8
million, or $8.55 a share, for the quarter ended June 30. That
compared with a year-before profit of $93.7 million, or $3.79 a
share.
The result was due to a $415.7 million net loss on
investments, particularly unrealized losses on bonds. That
compared with a year-before gain on investments of $71.5
million.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Richard Chang)