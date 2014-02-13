MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Feb 13 Fairfax Financial Corp, the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by investment guru Prem Watsa, said on Thursday it had a loss in the fourth quarter, as its equity hedges lost money in a strong market.
The Toronto-based company said it had a net loss of $5.5 million, or a loss of 98 cents a share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with a profit of $406.4 million, or $18.82 a share, a year ago.
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Workers at Cerro Verde began indefinite strike on Friday (Adds analysts' comments, updates prices)
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.