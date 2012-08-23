(Adds planned stake sale by top shareholder, updates shares)
* Fairfax warns sales down 10 pct into new financial year
* Management says sees no early turnaround
* Second-half core profit down 36 percent
* Shares dive 10 percent
* Top shareholder Rinehart seeks to sell a third of her
stake
(Adds Rinehart stake sell-down)
By Miranda Maxwell
MELBOURNE, Aug 23 Australian publisher Fairfax
Media slashed the value of its newspaper titles by
almost $3 billion on Thursday, as it posted a steep fall in
profit and said it saw no early turnround in the worst
advertising conditions in more than 30 years.
Shares in Fairfax slumped 10 percent to A$0.51, just off an
all-time low hit earlier this month, as the publisher of the
Sydney Morning Herald, Australia's oldest newspaper, as well as
the Australian Financial Review and The Age, warned sales in the
new year were running 10 percent below a year ago.
Hours after the results, top shareholder Gina Rinehart,
Asia's richest woman, was offering to sell around 117 million
shares, or 5 percent of the company, at A$0.50 a share, a source
with knowledge of the sale said..
Rinehart, a mining magnate with a fortune estimated by
Forbes at more than $18 billion, had already cut her stake to
about 15 percent in July after a bitter and public feud with the
board over representation and editorial independence.
Fairfax joined newspapers around the world in writing down
the value of its mastheads to reflect a massive shift online by
readers.
The company is already shedding almost a fifth of its staff
as classified ad revenues collapse in the face of online
compeition for real estate, job and car advertisements.
"I have been in this industry since the late 1970s and I
have never seen an advertising environment of the type we are
currently experiencing," Fairfax Chief Executive Greg Hywood
told a conference call.
"We are managing Fairfax Media with no expectation of an
early recovery," he said. "Difficult trading conditions are
likely to continue."
The publisher said its outlook worsened considerably since
January.
The number of people reading a newspaper once a week had
dropped to 64 percent from 80 percent since 2007, Hywood said,
while revenue at The Age, the Sydney Morning Herald and the
classified ads business fell 17 percent in the year.
"It's no longer the traditional newspaper and media
companies who have a monopoly," said University of Melbourne
media analyst Andrea Carson.
"Fairfax is doing what it can ... but the long terms trends
do not bode well for it," she said.
Fairfax wrote down the value of its newspaper titles and
goodwill by A$2.8 billion ($2.9 billion), just weeks after local
newspaper rival, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, took a $2.85
billion non-cash restructuring and impairment charge, related
mainly to the value of its Australian newspapers.
OUTLOOK BLEAK
Shares in Fairfax which have tumbled nearly 90 percent over
the past five years, recorded their biggest one-day percentage
fall in three-and-a-half years.
"People had expected writedowns. It's a little higher than
anticipated though," said Angus Gluskie, portfolio manager
direct, White Funds management.
"The outlook comment ... doesn't look strong," he said.
Fairfax publishes 400 metropolitan, regional and suburban
newspapers and magazines, according to its web site, and also
owns radio stations and the country's top dating web site,
RSVP.com.au.
The group posted a 36 percent fall in underlying net profit
to A$69.7 million in the six months to June 24, according to
calculations by Reuters, in line with forecasts but down from
A$108.4 million a year earlier.
($1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)