SYDNEY, June 27 Australia's Fairfax Media
said on Wednesday it was not inviting mining magnate
and top shareholder, Gina Rinehart, to join its board after
failing to reach agreement on the newspaper publisher's charter
of editorial independence.
Rinehart, the Asia-Pacific region's richest woman with a
fortune estimated by Forbes at $18 billion, has built an 18.7
percent stake in the publisher of the Australian Financial
Review and Sydney Morning Herald. Rinehart had been seeking up
to three seats on the board.
"I regret that agreement has not been reached for Mrs
Rinehart to join the Fairfax Media board of directors," Fairfax
Chairman Roger Corbett said in a statement.
"I hope that this might be possible in the future. However
key elements yet to be agreed include acceptance of the charter
of editorial independence as it stands and the Fairfax board
governance principles as agreed by all existing directors."
