Arconic sells 60 pct of its stake in Alcoa for $890 mln
Feb 15 Arconic Inc said on Wednesday it had sold more than 60 percent of its stake in Alcoa Corp about $890 million.
SYDNEY Feb 1 Gina Rinehart, Australia's richest woman, is seeking to increase her stake in the nation's largest private media group Fairfax Holdings, newspapers reported on Wednesday.
Broker Morgan Stanley approached investors after the market closed on Tuesday, offering to buy up to 9.9 percent of the shares at 81.8 Australian cents, reported the Australian Financial Review, which is owned by Fairfax.
If successful, the A$192 million ($204 million) purchase would give mining-magnate Rinehart a 14 percent stake in the media group, it said. ($1 = 0.9410 Australian dollars) (Reported by Cecile Lefort)
* Company seals sale of Union mine (Adds CEO comments, details)
LONDON, Feb 15 The Bank of England said on Wednesday it would keep using trace amounts of animal fat to make new plastic banknotes, as it would cost about 80 million pounds ($99 million) to switch back to paper and resolve vegetarians' and religious groups' concerns.