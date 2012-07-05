SYDNEY, July 5 A line of 86.5 million shares in Australia's Fairfax Media worth about A$50 million ($51 million) changed hands in late trade on Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Local media reported the sale, representing close to 3.7 percent of the company, was undertaken by mining magnate Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd.

Hancock last week said it might sell down its near-19 percent stake if Fairfax's chairman continued to deny it representation on the board.

Hancock was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9730 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Chris Gallagher)