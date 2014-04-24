BRIEF-Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ
* Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ, citing sources
April 24 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd , the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by veteran investor Prem Watsa, said on Thursday it would buy 80 percent stake in Indonesian general insurer PT Batavia Mitratama Insurance.
The deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2014, is fully financed by Fairfax Asia Ltd, Fairfax Financial said in a statement. It gave no price for the purchase.
On closing, Batavia will join the Fairfax Asia group. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)
* Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ, citing sources
* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of regulatory approvals for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp
March 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.